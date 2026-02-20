Anand Mahindra Praises Teacher For Inflating Long Bag With One Breath

A simple breath can do more than you think. It can fill an incredibly long plastic bag in few seconds. A viral video demonstrating this clever science trick has caught the attention of Anand Mahindra, who reflected on how physics could have been far more exciting in school. The video uses Bernoulli's principle to turn what many see as a dry textbook topic into a fun and instantly visual experiment.

Method Of Filling The Bag

In the video, a man attempts to fill a very long yellow plastic bag with air. He initially asks the audience if the bag can be filled in just one breath. First, he tries the usual method. He folds the bag's open end into the narrow part, places his mouth directly over it, and blows air. The result is disappointing. Even after ten blows, the bag doesn't fill.

Result After Using Bernoulli's Principle

He then completely empties the bag and says he will now use Bernoulli's principle. This time, he doesn't put his mouth on the bag, but instead holds it at a distance and blows air into the open part. He explains that blowing air from the top creates a low-pressure area inside the bag, drawing in surrounding air.

The results are immediately visible. In just one breath, the flat yellow plastic bag fills rapidly, drawing in much more air than expected.

Watch Video Here:

I wish my school Physics teacher had been as animated & creative…



Bernoulli's principle would have been far more exciting, & not just one more principle to ‘mug'.



Even in an age of AI, creative teaching will always have a space…pic.twitter.com/T6enoedCx5 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 20, 2026

Anand Mahindra's Reaction

Responding to the video, Anand Mahindra wrote on X that he wished his school physics teacher had been as lively and creative as the one in the video.

He wrote, "Bernoulli's principle would have been far more exciting, & not just one more principle to ‘mug'. Even in an age of AI, creative teaching will always have a space."