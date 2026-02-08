"Colder Than Alaska": Anand Mahindra Shares Harsh New York Cold Experience

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has shared how difficult life feels in New York City as the city faces very severe cold weather. He said the cold is so strong that the city feels trapped and unable to escape it. Mahindra, who is currently in the United States, posted about his experience on X and described how harsh the weather has become.

Mahindra stated that he is in New York at a time of severe cold. He stated that the outside temperature is 14 degrees Fahrenheit, equivalent to minus 10 degrees Celsius. He added that this temperature is lower than most areas of Alaska. He also noted that New York City has issued a severe cold warning for the first time.

Mahindra also shared a photo he took a few days after the blizzard. According to him, the photo shows a car parked in the same spot, still covered in snow. He said that this scene shows the current situation in New York, as if the city is gripped by a cold that shows no signs of abating.

Check Out The Post Here:

I'm in New York and I must admit my timing could have been better



It's 14°F outside.

Colder than most of Alaska…



For the first time ever, New York City is issuing an extreme cold warning



Took a photograph of this car a few days after the snowstorm.

It's still in the same… pic.twitter.com/iPUoYof28q — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 7, 2026

Mahindra's statement comes at a time when New York and New Jersey have been placed under a severe cold warning. This situation arose when extremely cold winds from the Arctic region affected the northeastern parts of the US. The National Weather Service warned that such cold could cause serious health damage. The agency said that there is a risk of frostbite and hypothermia and advised people to limit their exposure to the outdoors, wear layers of warm clothing, and protect exposed parts and pipes, as reported by local media outlet Pix 11.