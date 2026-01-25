Minneapolis' "Favourite" Indian Restaurant Shuts Down To "Protect Team" Amid Immigration Crackdown

Curry Corner, an Indian restaurant in Minneapolis, has shut down temporarily to protect its staff amid an immigration crackdown by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents. The restaurant announced its closure on Instagram, citing safety concerns for its team members. The post reached thousands of users on social media, who supported the eatery by calling it the "best" and their "favourite". The restaurant owners distributed free samosas and meals to anti-ICE protesters.

The ICE crackdown in Minneapolis is part of "Operation Metro Surge", launched in December 2025, which has led to protests and tensions in the city. However, the residents have criticised the operation, labelling it as a 'militarised' crackdown.

In a statement, Curry Corner said that it "will be closing down until further notice" and that they "appreciate understanding and support during this time".

"Due to ongoing safety concerns in Minneapolis, we've made the very difficult decision to temporarily close to protect our team," the Indian eatery wrote as the caption.

See the post here:

The closure has led to financial difficulties for staff and owners, with a fundraiser set up to support them. "This closure brings a major financial hardship to our small, family-owned business. To help support our staff and keep Curry Corner alive during this time, we've created a GoFundMe. Every share, donation, and message means more than you know," they wrote in the post.

The restaurant is also distributing free samosas and meals to anti-ICE protesters. "Today we took Curry Corner into downtown Minneapolis to support our community. We went out to share warm samosas and meals with those protesting and standing up for what they believe in," a caption of another post read.

"Our hearts are with our community. We see you, we support you, and we will always show up the best way we know how - with love and food."

Social Media Reactions

"Sending so much love to you guys- the northeast community will make sure we will see you again soon," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Ugh so sad!!!! This is our favorite regular dinner spot. We will be back to support when you can safely open back up!!" another user said.

"I'm so sorry it had to come to this. You guys deserve better. Me and the whole neighborhood supports you and your staff. I hope to see you guys open back up soon after all this madness is over. Stay safe and alert. DM me if you need anything," a third user wrote, showing support to the restaurant.