<i>"AC, Metro, Aur Teen Baar Chai"</i>: African Student's AMU Poll Speech In Hindi Sparks Frenzy

A recent student election campaign at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) took the internet by storm after a video of an African student went viral for his hilariously ambitious campaign promises. Contesting for a representative post at the Nadeem Tarin (NT) Hall, the student identified as Ayyuba, won over the crowd with his fluent Hindi and high-energy delivery.

One of the biggest hits with the students was his promise that if elected, everyone in the hall would receive tea three times a day. Acknowledging the distance from the hostel to the main college, he humorously claimed he would start a Metro service to bridge the gap. His manifesto also included installing air conditioners (ACs), building a swimming pool within the hall premises, and providing washing machines on every floor.

"Jaisa ki aap sabhi log jante hai… mai jhoothe promise nahi karunga. Aajkal bohot garmi hai, toh mai sabko AC doonga. Annexe me 5 AC lagayega. NT me swimming pool mai banaunga. NT se college bohot door hai… toh mai METRO start karunga," he said, drawing loud applause.

He went on to say, "Har floor pe washing machine hoga. Agar mai Secretary bana toh NT me sabko 3 time chai milega." The crowd at NT Hall can be heard in the video erupting into cheers and chanting, "Ayyuba Zindabad!"

Watch the video here:

What truly captivated social media was his ability to fully embrace the local "AMU culture," complete with theatrical pauses and rhythmic slogans.

While many users praised his confidence and sense of humour, others turned the speech into meme material, with some jokingly comparing his "out-of-this-world" promises to those of seasoned politicians. One user wrote, "Engineers can do anything except engineering. Long live Ayyuba."

Another commented, "He found the pulse of the Indians; the Indians have trained him to be a politician in his own country."

A third said, "Mashallah! This is why AMU culture matters a lot. Such a great speech by foreign student.Great to see it."