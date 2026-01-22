African Student Goes Viral For Sharing Her Journey In India: 'This Place Boosted My Self-Esteem'

An African student has gone viral on social media after sharing how living and studying in India had boosted her self-esteem and provided courage to pursue new adventures. Charity Namusokwe took to Instagram to share a video titled, "POV: You moved to India for university as an African", where she shared snapshots from her university life that included wearing a saree, attending fests and sometimes battling with the loneliness of living away from home.

Namusokwe said it was a challenging experience for her initially, coming from a different culture and being constantly asked why she chose India for her studies.

"Being new, being noticed, being asked where I'm from and why I chose India. Learning a new language and sometimes struggling to be understood, while trying my best to understand others too," she said, adding that despite craving home sometimes, she had managed to find her space in India.

"But there is also kindness. New friendships. Smiles, conversations, and moments that make me feel welcome. From sitting in an Indian salon chair, to wearing a sari, to finding joy in everyday life," said Namusokwe.

She said India had taught her patience, resilience, appreciation for different cultures and an opportunity to grow whilst meeting some of the most amazing human beings.

"Moving away from your family isn't easy but you learn to grow and honestly, India has given me so much courage to do things I never thought I could do, for example, content. This place boosted my self-esteem, it was like I could be who I wanted without any judgment."

Social Media Reactions

As of the last update, the post had garnered nearly 100,000 views, with social media users lauding Namusokwe for her courage and depicting India in a positive light.

"It takes a lot to move from home to a different country because it's a lot but at times it is worth it," said one user, while another added: "We are proud of you. Lots of love from us to you. If you are ever down south let me know."

A third commented: "Kudos for all hardwork I can understand how hard to be alone, managing everything in a new country. I'm from India but working in Africa."