Aligarh University Teacher, Out For Walk, Shot Twice In The Head

A school teacher was shot dead Wednesday at the Aligarh Muslim University campus in Uttar Pradesh.

Danish Rao, who taught computer science at the ABK High School on campus for 11 years, was out for a walk with two colleagues when two men on a scooter stopped them at 8.50 pm and threatened them with pistols. Rao was shot at least three times, twice in the head.

Senior Superintendent of Police Neeraj Jadon confirmed both men shot at Rao.

Rao was rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College but died on arrival. The shooting took place near the university's central library. Six police teams have been formed, NDTV was told, and have begun reviewing CCTV footage to identify and track down the killers, who escaped.

"Around 9 pm, we received information that there had been a shooting near the library and that a man had been injured and was being taken for medical treatment...We learned the man who had been shot was Danish Rao and that he was a teacher at the ABK School," AMU Proctor Mohd Wasim Ali told reporters, "He was shot in the head... He died at the medical college."

The shocking murder came hours after UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath boasted about the improved law-and-order situation in the state.

"An atmosphere of security is essential for every person. Today, every person can say 'investment is coming to UP because of the improved security environment'," the firebrand Bharatiya Janata Party leader told the state Assembly.

Further details are awaited.

With input from agencies

