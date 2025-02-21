Aligarh Muslim University Student Dies By Suicide In Hostel: Cops

A 25-year-old masters student at Aligarh Muslim University allegedly committed suicide by hanging outside his hostel room on Friday, police said.

Mohammad Shakir, a first-year student of MA Theology student, was found hanging from an iron rod hidden in a nook outside his room in 'Mumbai Hostel' on the university premises, according to AMU Proctor Mohamad Waseem Ali.

Shakir was seen in his room till around 10 pm last night had also eaten his evening meal as usual, he said, adding that his roommates reported that he appeared to be normal.

AMU authorities have notified the police and Shakir's family, who reside in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

Ali said that further investigations are underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)