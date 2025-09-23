70-Year-Old Indian Woman Proves Age Is Just A Number, Skydives From 13,000 Feet In Dubai

Leela Jose, a 70-year-old Indian woman from Kerala, proved age is just a number after skydiving from a staggering 13,000 feet in Dubai. Jose, who is a homemaker from Konnathady in Idukki district, took the leap of faith with Skydive Dubai and described the experience as "dreamlike".

While speaking to Gulf News from her home on Monday, Jose said, "I had only heard about people jumping out of planes... I didn't know it was called skydiving."

Leela experienced free-fall before her parachute opened at 6,000 feet. The feat occurred when she was visiting her son in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

She said her late husband had encouraged her adventurous spirit, and her son, Aneesh P Jose, supported her skydiving dream.

"Whenever I saw a plane flying overhead, I used to wonder how it was possible to jump from it. But I was enchanted by the idea."

As per the media outlet, she had once had a casual chat with neighbours and shared her dream. "When a flight flew above us, it brought up the topic and said I also wanted to do it. They all laughed and made fun of me," she said.

But it was meant to happen. The topic was again brought up when she was watching a drone show near Ain Dubai. Her daughter-in-law supported her dream, and Aneesh then contacted Skydive Dubai. "Initially, we were uncertain whether they would accept a 70-year-old participant," she said.

During her conversation, she said that when they reached the centre, the staff thought it was Aneesh who was going to jump. "When the instructor, Ryan, realised it was me, he asked if I was sure," she said, further adding, "My age is not an issue. I want to jump."

"There were four youngsters in my batch to skydive, and I felt a little shy because they kept smiling at me," she said, and also recalled that she was stunned after jumping as she "couldn't see the boys anymore".

"Then I saw the sea. I thought if anything happens, I'll jump into the water and swim, because I know swimming."

However, the parachute opened when it was supposed to open, and she completed the feat after watching landmarks such as the Palm Jumeirah and Burj Khalifa from above.

"Though I don't speak English, I understood his clear instructions and everything including touching down went smooth."

Leela also expressed her desire to go to space, saying, "I'm ready to go to space. Why not? There is no age to dream".