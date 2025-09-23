Watch: Indian YouTuber Tries Elon Musk's Robotaxi In US, Reveals Fare For 5-Minute Ride

Ishan Sharma, who is a Bengaluru-based content creator, shared his experience of riding in Elon Musk's Robotaxi in California, and said that he "loved" it. Sharma paid around $4.5 for the five-minute ride. In the video posted on X (formerly Twitter), the YouTuber was seen booking a Tesla Robotaxi in California's Bay Area. In the caption, he wrote, "Just tried Robotaxi by Elon Musk in Bay Area and loved the experience!"

Watch the video here:

Just tried Robotaxi by Elon Musk in bay area and loved the experience!🤯 pic.twitter.com/2LuVh1zFm9 — Ishan Sharma (@Ishansharma7390) September 22, 2025

At the start of the video, he said, "Today I am trying out Robotaxi by Elon Musk here in California. Let's book a ride and see how it goes."

The video shows the car operating in self-driving mode, highlighting Tesla's advancements in autonomous driving. However, the taxi arrived with a driver, who was present in the vehicle to monitor the ride.

Sharma said, "This is the future of taxis. A future that might, or might now come to India."

The content creator ended the video with an interesting question as he asked, "Currently, the robotaxi has a person just for safety reasons, but would you be comfortable sitting in a robotaxi without a driver?"

"Crazy things only in SF. Would love to try soon!" one user wrote in the comment section. "Future really pulled up to the curb," another person wrote. "Hope you tipped the driver," a third user said, probably as a joke.

Latest Update On Robotaxi

Tesla has been approved to start testing autonomous robotaxi vehicles with a safety monitor in Arizona, the state transportation department said in an email to Reuters on Friday.

Tesla had applied in June for a permit to begin trials for an autonomous vehicle ride-sharing service, and now plans to test robotaxis in the Phoenix Metro area using safety drivers, the Arizona Department of Transportation said in its email.