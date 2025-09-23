US Woman Orders Charlie Kirk's Drink At Starbucks, Finds Hateful Message On Cup

A customer in the United States ordered a Starbucks drink customised with "Charlie Kirk" only to discover a hateful message written on the cup by a barista, For News reported. The woman, named Autumn Perkins, ordered mint majesty with two honeys to go on Sunday evening when she visited the outlet, located inside a Kroger store.

Perkins, who lives in Middletown, Ohio, found an offensive message related to Kirk's political views on their drink cup. As seen in the image shared by Perkins, the employee had written "racist's fav drink" on the side of the cup.

"It's time for people to stop this nonsense," Perkins said while speaking to Fox News Digital.

According to the report, Perkins spoke to the manager and learned that the employee was fired after admitting to writing the hateful message.

"I would agree that people should be fired if they're doing something like this," Perkins said.

"I feel like Charlie stood for respect - we don't have to agree on everything. We can disagree on a lot of things, but we respect each other."

"We can't communicate and grow if we're disrespecting each other."

Starbucks Reacts To The Incident

As quoted in the report, a spokesperson for Starbucks said, "Writing this on a cup is unacceptable, and we have clear policies that prohibit negative messages to help preserve a welcoming environment."

"This Starbucks location is licensed and operated by Kroger. We understand that this associate was terminated by Kroger."

Charlie Kirk's Assassination

The 31-year-old was killed with a single bullet as he answered an audience member's question at a campus event in Utah.

A 22-year-old Utah technical college student has been charged with Kirk's murder. However, investigators are still probing for a motive, which remains unclear.