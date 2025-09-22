Video: Trump, Standing Next To Charlie Kirk's Widow, 'Dances' At Memorial

As many Americans mourned the death of Charlie Kirk, US President Donald Trump broke into a "dance" at a rightwing activist's memorial ceremony, making his grieving widow Erika Kirk smile. Trump and his supporters attended the memorial service of 31-year-old Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Arizona's Glendale on Sunday.

At the event, Trump, the final speaker to address nearly 65,000 people, celebrated the life of the conservative activist using the language of religious fervour.

"He's a martyr now for American freedom," Trump said of Kirk, who was killed on September 10 at a Utah university campus.

"I know I speak for everyone here today when I say that none of us will ever forget Charlie. And neither now will history."

Several videos from the event flooded social media, with one of them showing Trump grooving and seen lip-synching the word "America" as the choir sang 'America The Beautiful' in the backdrop. In the clip, Erika Kirk can be seen smiling with tears in her eyes.

🚨⚡️ At Kirk Charlie's funeral:



Trump dances a funny dance next to the grieving widow Erica, making her laugh amidst her tears.pic.twitter.com/cRUFum7BZX — RussiaNews 🇷🇺 (@mog_russEN) September 22, 2025

Sharing the video, a X user, Michael Tracey, wrote, "Trump does a funny little dance alongside Charlie Kirk's bereaved widow."

Some netizens also found Trump's gesture inappropriate. An X user, Morgan J. Freeman, wrote, "Inappropriate doesn't even come close to describing whatever the fuck this is."

Kirk's assassination earlier this month has set off a fierce debate about violence, decency and free speech in an era of deep political division. A 22-year-old Utah man, Tyler Robinson, has been charged with killing Kirk and faces the death penalty if convicted of the most serious charges. Authorities have not revealed a clear motive in the shooting, but prosecutors say Robinson wrote in a text to his partner following the shooting that he had "had enough" of Kirk's hatred.

Turning Point, the group Kirk founded to mobilise young Christian conservatives, became a multimillion-dollar operation under his leadership with enormous reach. The crowd at his memorial was a testament to the influence he accumulated in conservative America with his ability to mobilise young people.

The service brought together a veritable who's who of the Republican Party, with numerous current and former lawmakers in the crowd. Elon Musk, the tech billionaire and former top adviser to Trump, was spotted sitting with Trump for part of the service.