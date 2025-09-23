Conjoined Twins Open Up About Love, Life And Intimacy After One Sister's Marriage

Conjoined twins Carmen Andrade and her sister Lupita have opened up about their unique relationship dynamics, especially after Carmen's marriage to Daniel McCormack. While speaking to People, the twins, who are joined at the torso and share several internal organs, said that they respect each other's boundaries, particularly when it comes to intimacy.

Carmen and McCormack got married in 2024 in Connecticut after meeting on the dating app Hinge in 2020. Their unique relationship left the people intrigued. On being asked about handling intimacy, Carmen said it's by "constantly talking". She added, "I don't know how else to put it." When it comes to cuddling or something else, Carmen said that if her sister isn't comfortable, they "just respect that".

Carmen said that she's "not a very overly affectionate person that way," further adding that she thinks there's a certain "societal expectation" that there needs to be affection the entire time within a relationship." "All we do is joke around a lot of the time," she said.

Carmen also admitted that she and her husband sometimes "feel kind of guilty" about the time they spend together. She further added that they try to find balance.

On the other hand, Lupita said, "I have headphones and a phone. I don't care."

McCormack slams strangers' curiosity

As quoted, Daniel said, "People are obsessed with sex, you know? And it is just like, frankly, it's none of your f---ing business."

Meanwhile, Carmen said, "I don't understand why people need to know about my private parts in order to humanise us."

Lupita said that she doesn't "like being asked if I am ever going to love [Daniel]." "I love him as a brother. That's about it," she added.

The twins share a circulatory system and several organs, but have distinct personalities and interests. They were born in Mexico and lived far longer than doctors had expected, defying all the odds.

The couple said that they have no plans to have children. "No kids, never plan on it," Daniel said. "I kind of like the aunt/uncle idea of, you know, it's like rent a kid, you know, you get to give them back at the end of the day."

Carmen, meanwhile, said she agrees with Daniel. "I never saw myself being a parent."