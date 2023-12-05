'40 Km Everyday On Bicycle': This Student-Turned-Food Delivery Agent's Story Melts Hearts On Internet

Mr Bhardwaj also shared that he cycles for around 40 km every day

A heartwarming story of Sourav Bhardwaj who works as a delivery agent for Swiggy and attends college during the day has inspired the internet for his determination and grit. Hatinder Singh shared his video on X, formerly Twitter. The video shows Mr Bhardwaj delivering an order on a bicycle and revealing that he has been working for a food delivery app for four months.

Mr Bhardwaj also shared that he cycles for around 40 km every day while delivering orders from 4 pm to 11 pm. Mr Bhardwaj revealed that his main goal is to become an IAS officer and he is also preparing for other government examinations.

Mr Bhardwaj's father is a photographer and his mother is a teacher in a private school. By working with Swiggy, he is trying to support his family by buying groceries from his salary.

Mr Bhardwaj shared he is a Hindu but wears a turban because he is inspired by the Sikh faith.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "Brilliant & inspirational. This is the youth energy we have to encourage/support. Hard work is the new cool. Alcohol & drugs are very uncool. Kudos to this youth. He will go far!!

Another user wrote, "Salute to this young man. I ask business people to provide sponsorship to his education costs."

"International students are doing this in Canada, that too in cold," said another," the third user commented on X.

