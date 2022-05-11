Woman's Body Found Outside Noida Flat 2 Days After She Went Missing

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the matter is being investigated, police said.

The body of a 47-year-old woman who had gone missing two days ago was found with injury marks outside her apartment inside a Noida group housing society on Wednesday, police said.

The body was found on the stairs next to the first-floor apartment of the society in Sector 137. It bore injury marks but none that appeared to be from any sharp object, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said the woman has been identified as Mamta Singh, wife of Vijendra Prasad. The couple used to live in the apartment with their two children.

"On May 9, the family had informed the local Sector 142 police station that the woman has gone missing. This morning, the police were alerted that her body has been found on the stairs right outside the flat. Police officials immediately reached the spot and inspected the situation," Chander said.

"Earlier also, the woman had gone missing. She was then traced to Ranikhet and brought back by the family. The family had not given any complaint to the police in the previous case," the officer said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and the matter is being investigated from all angles, he said.

A missing complaint was lodged in the case at the local police station and further charges are being added in the FIR, he said.

