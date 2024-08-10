Booze, Music, Underage Drinking: Massive Rave At Posh Noida Society Busted

Invites to the rave were allegedly sent via WhatsApp.

A rave allegedly being organised by college students was busted at a flat of a posh society in Noida on Friday night.

The party was held in a flat of the Supernova Society in Sector 94 and was allegedly attended by more than 20 students.

Several alcohol bottles were recovered from the flat and some of the students caught drunk were aged under 21, the legal age of drinking in Uttar Pradesh.

According to residents of the society, the students misbehaved with them when they were confronted.

They also allegedly threw out alcohol bottles from the balcony of the flat.

Invites to the rave were allegedly sent via WhatsApp.

"House party that is going to be a total blast. Join us at our crib at 6 pm and let's make some memories that'll last," the invite message reportedly read.

The invite also mentioned that the female entry would cost Rs 500, couples would need to pay Rs 800, and Rs 1,000 for males.

The police said they are taking necessary action.