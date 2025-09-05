9 Students Jailed After Clash At Birthday Party In Noida

Nine students were arrested and sent to jail after a clash broke out between two groups during a birthday celebration at a housing society in Noida, police said on Thursday.

A video of the brawl, recorded by a passerby, surfaced online, showing students assaulting each other inside the society premises, prompting the police action.

The incident took place at Migsun Twins society under Surajpur police station limits on Wednesday night, officials said.

"Two students were celebrating a birthday with their friends and alcohol was consumed. An argument broke out, which soon escalated into a fight between two groups," Surajpur police station in-charge Vinod Kumar Singh told PTI.

"Following the incident, nine students were arrested and sent to jail," he added.

