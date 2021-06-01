Woman Kills Husband With Lover's Help, Buries Body At Home: Mumbai Police

The police are in the process of recovering the body, they said (Representational)

A 28-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband with the help of her lover and buried his body inside her house in Mumbai's western suburb Dahisar, the police said on Tuesday.

The woman, identified as Rasheeda Sheikh, has been arrested during the day while her lover Amit Mishra is on the run, an official said.

The incident took place 12 days ago, when the accused allegedly slit the victim Raees Sheikh's throat with a sharp weapon in front of his minor daughter, the official said.

The two then buried the body in the woman's room and went on with their lives, he said.

The victim used to work as a salesman at a clothing store, and on May 25, the victim's neighbour registered a missing person's report after he did not see him for over a week.

The matter came to light after the victim's brother reached his home and his niece broke down and told him about the murder, the official said.

The police are in the process of recovering the body, which was buried in the woman's room, he added.