Tweeting In Marathi, Rahul Gandhi Demands Immediate Probe Into Kamala Mills Fire

Congress President Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to demand stern punishment for those found guilty in connection with the fire at central Mumbai's Kamala Mills which claimed 14 lives.Rahul Gandhi, tweeting in Marathi for the first time, said the incident was "unfortunate"."I share the grief of the families of the victims. There should an immediate probe into the incident and the guilty should be punished sternly," he tweeted.The fire started around 12:30 am at the "1 Above" pub which is situated on the roof of the building. It started as a small fire but spread rapidly. Another restaurant in the building, "Mojo's Bistro", was also affected by the fire.Five officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have been suspended and a case has been registered against the owners of the "1 Above" restaurant. Two of the owners have been detained.Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the Mumbai civic body has been ordered to carry out a city-wide safety audit of all such places that have been given licenses by it.Most of those killed in the fire were attending the birthday of 28-year-old Khushboo Mehta , who was one of the casualties. The police reported that the deaths happened because of suffocation. There were more than 150 people on the top floor of the building when the fire broke out. The flames spread fasterdue to a false ceiling made from highly inflammable dry bamboo.President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to condole the victims of the Kamala Mills fire.