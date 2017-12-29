14 Dead In Massive Fire At Roof-Top Pub In Central Mumbai's Kamala Mills: 10 Points

Mumbai Kamala Mills Fire: A fire at Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel, Mumbai, has killed 14 people.

Mumbai: Fourteen people including 12 women, most of them in their twenties and early thirties, were killed in a massive fire that started from a restaurant in Mumbai's Kamala Mills compound late on Wednesday evening, and spread rapidly to nearly restaurants and offices as well. Fire-fighters took more than three hours to douse the huge flames that leapt up in central Mumbai's nightlife hub. Initial reports indicate most of the casualties were reported from the vicinity of the restaurants that had opened in the 37-acre premises over the last few years. A case of culpable homicide has been registered against owners of the restaurant "1 Above" where the fire broke out.