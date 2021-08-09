Foreign National Arrested In Mumbai, Drugs Worth Rs 1 Crore Seized

According to the NCB, the drugs was recovered through a medical procedure. (Representational)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Mumbai arrested a foreign national from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport on Sunday night and allegedly seized drugs worth Rs 1 crore from him.

According to the NCB, the drugs were recovered through a medical procedure. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, on August 6, the NCB arrested a Nigerian national who was allegedly part of an international drug smuggling syndicate and seized 102 grams of cocaine from his alleged possession.

Until now, the NCB-Mumbai has arrested 22 foreign nationals in drug peddling cases.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)