High-Level Meet At PM Modi's Residence, CDS, 3 Service Chiefs Present: Top 10 Points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday is currently chairing a high-level meeting with top government functionaries, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs.

Here are top 10 points in this big story: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and all three service chiefs - General Upendra Dwivedi, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh -- are at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence to attend the meeting. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Tapan Deka, and Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Ravi Sinha also attended the meeting. The high-level meeting comes two days after India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire after days of fighting following a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The military operations chiefs of India and Pakistan are also scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss the next steps to de-escalate tensions. Tensions between India and Pakistan soared after a terror attack in Pahalgam left 26 people dead on April 22. After finding cross-border links to the attack, India launched strikes on nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7. More than 100 terrorists, including "high-level targets", were killed in the strikes, which were named Operation Sindoor. In retaliation, the Pakistani Army launched drones and missiles at western parts of India, which were successfully intercepted by the Indian armed forces. India and Pakistan then reached an understanding on Saturday afternoon to halt military actions with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. The announcement came shortly after US President Donald Trump, in a surprise social media post, claimed that the talks between the two sides were "mediated" by the US. Authorities have now decided to reopen 32 airports that were shut for civil flight operations following last week's armed conflict between India and Pakistan.

