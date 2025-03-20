"Pretty Fun": Man Travels To Mumbai On Pakistani Passport, Enjoys <i>Vada Pao</i>

A man with a Pakistani passport travelled to Mumbai, enjoyed the famous vada pao at the airport, and shared that it was "pretty fun" to travel to India.

Waqas Hassan, an entrepreneur, was travelling from Singapore to Saudi Arabia on an IndiGo flight and had a six-hour layover in Mumbai where he shared his experience of being in India on Instagram. Ms Hassan said, "People with a Pakistani passport can fly to India only as long as it's a connecting flight to a third country. Travellers with a Pakistani passport cannot exit the airport during the layover, i.e. self-check-in flights are not allowed for Pakistanis."

The transit visa rules on the Indian High Commission in Pakistan say "You can apply for a transit visa in case you have a connecting flight at Delhi, Mumbai or Chennai airports to a third country. You can apply for a double-entry transit visa. In case you are returning by air to Pakistan via any of the three airports mentioned above."



"The visa will be valid for stay only in the city of entry for a period not exceeding 36 hours on each visit."

Hassan is the founder of AiForAll and enjoyed his stay at the airport where he tasted the famous vada pao at the lounge and collected some souvenirs.

"I've been travelling for the past 15 years but nobody told me that Pakistanis can transit through India. So when I booked the flight there was a slight risk. When I gave the officials my passport, they were also surprised because not many Pakistani people do this, it was a new experience for them." He also recommended IndiGo for economical travel.

The video is viral on Instagram with over 20,000 likes and nearly 7,70,000 views.