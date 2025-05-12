Advertisement

JEE Advanced 2025 Admit Card Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

JEE Advanced 2025 Admit Card Out: The exams will be held in two shifts on that day, with Paper 1 scheduled from 9am to 12 noon, and Paper 2 from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. Appearing in both papers is mandatory.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
JEE Advanced 2025 Admit Card Out, Here's Direct Link To Download
JEE Advanced 2025 Admit Card Out: The hall ticket download window will remain open until exam day.
Education Result

JEE Advanced Hall Ticket 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official portal - jeeadv.ac.in. Students will need credentials such registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number to obtain their admit cards.

 The hall ticket download window will remain open until the day of the examination - May 18. 

The exams will be held in two shifts on that day, with Paper 1 scheduled from 9am to 12 noon, and Paper 2 from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. Appearing in both papers is mandatory.

JEE Advanced Hall Ticket 2025: What Admit Card Includes



The admit card contains important candidate-specific information such as:

  • Full name
  • Roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2025
  • JEE (Main) application number
  • Date of birth
  • Category
  • Candidate's photograph and signature
  • Correspondence address
  • Allotted exam centre details

Candidates must verify all details carefully and contact the authorities in case of any discrepancies.

JEE Advanced Hall Ticket 2025: Steps To Download Admit Card

  • Go to the official JEE Advanced website, jeeadv.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the "JEE Advanced 2025 Hall Ticket" link
  • Enter the required login credentials - such as JEE (Main) application number, date of birth, and registered mobile number or email ID
  • Submit the information
  • View and download the hall ticket
  • Take a printout and keep it for exam day and future reference

For the latest updates, candidates are advised to check the official JEE Advanced website regularly.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
JEE Advanced 2025 Admit Card (OUT), JEE Advanced 2025 Admit Card, JEE Advanced 2025 Admit Card Out
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com