JEE Advanced 2025 Admit Card Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

JEE Advanced Hall Ticket 2025: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official portal - jeeadv.ac.in. Students will need credentials such registration number, date of birth, and registered mobile number to obtain their admit cards.

The hall ticket download window will remain open until the day of the examination - May 18.

The exams will be held in two shifts on that day, with Paper 1 scheduled from 9am to 12 noon, and Paper 2 from 2.30pm to 5.30pm. Appearing in both papers is mandatory.

JEE Advanced Hall Ticket 2025: What Admit Card Includes





The admit card contains important candidate-specific information such as:

Full name

Roll number for JEE (Advanced) 2025

JEE (Main) application number

Date of birth

Category

Candidate's photograph and signature

Correspondence address

Allotted exam centre details

Candidates must verify all details carefully and contact the authorities in case of any discrepancies.

JEE Advanced Hall Ticket 2025: Steps To Download Admit Card

Go to the official JEE Advanced website, jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the "JEE Advanced 2025 Hall Ticket" link

Enter the required login credentials - such as JEE (Main) application number, date of birth, and registered mobile number or email ID

Submit the information

View and download the hall ticket

Take a printout and keep it for exam day and future reference

For the latest updates, candidates are advised to check the official JEE Advanced website regularly.