AIIMS INI CET 2025 Admit Card 2025: Here's How To Download; Check Paper Pattern

AIIMS INI CET 2025 Admit Card 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, will issue the admit cards for the INI CET 2025 July session on May 10. Only those candidates who submitted their application forms within the prescribed timeline will be eligible to download the hall tickets from the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in.

No hard copies of the admit card will be sent individually to candidates. Applicants must log in using their registration ID, password, and captcha code to access and download the document online.

AIIMS INI CET 2025 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Visit the official AIIMS exams portal: aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on "Academic Courses" on the homepage

Select the "INI CET (MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs))" link

Log in with your credentials - registration ID, password, and captcha

The admit card will appear on the screen

Verify all the details, download, and print the admit card for future use

The admit card will contain crucial information including the name and address of the allotted exam centre, reporting time, and exam instructions. Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre.

Exam Date and Pattern

The INI CET 2025 for the July session will be conducted on May 17 in a computer-based format. The test will take place in a single morning shift from 9am to 12pm across around 120 cities in India.

Paper Pattern

The entrance test will consist of 200 multiple-choice questions to be answered in three hours. The paper will include both single and multiple correct answer-type questions, and a negative marking scheme will be applied for incorrect responses.

Candidates are advised to go through all instructions mentioned on the admit card and arrive at the centre well before reporting time to avoid last-minute issues.