AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025: Admit Card Releasing Today, Here's Direct Link To Check

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2025 admit card will be released soon. Once released, students will be able to download their hall tickets by visiting the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. To download the admit card, students will need their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth. The hall ticket is a crucial document required for entry into the examination hall. Applicants must carry their admit cards to the exam centre.

The AP EAMCET 2025 engineering exams will be held from May 21 to 27, while the agriculture/pharmacy exams will take place on May 19 and 20, 2025.

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025: How To Download

Visit the official AP EAMCET 2025 website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/EAPCET

Click on the "Download Engineering & Pharmacy Hall Tickets" link

The AP EAMCET login window will appear

Enter your registration number and date of birth

The AP EAMCET 2025 admit card will appear on the screen

Verify all the details mentioned and download the admit card

AP EAMCET (Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agricultural, and Medical Common Entrance Test) is now known as AP EAPCET. It is conducted for admission into various professional courses in colleges across Andhra Pradesh.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)