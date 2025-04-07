IndiGo Plane Makes 'Emergency' Landing In Mumbai After Bomb Threat

A Mumbai-bound IndiGo plane from Jaipur, with 225 passengers plus crew, landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Monday under full emergency conditions due to a bomb threat, said the airport.
The flight landed safely at around 8.50 pm and the aircraft was taken to a remote bay for a thorough check as part of security protocols, said authorities.
"A threat note was discovered in an aircraft en route from Jaipur (JAI) to Mumbai (BOM). As a precaution, full emergency was declared at Mumbai Airport at 2043 hrs. The flight landed safely at 2050 hrs. Airport operations remain unaffected," the Mumbai airport said in a statement.
"CSMIA is actively coordinating with the airline and security agencies. The safety of passengers and staff remains our top priority," the statement further added.
