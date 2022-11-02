Girl, 3, Falls Unconscious While Playing In Mumbai Mall, Dies

The cause of her death was not immediately known, he said.

A three-year-old girl fell unconscious while playing in the kids zone of a shopping mall today afternoon in suburban Ghatkopar and later died, a police official said.

According to the Pant Nagar police station official, the girl had come to Neelyog Mall with her family members. She was playing in the kids zone of the mall along with other children when she suddenly fell unconscious.

The girl's family members and mall staffers immediately took her to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead, he said.

The exact cause of her death was not yet known and further investigation was underway, the official added.

On the basis of primary information, the police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the case, he said.

