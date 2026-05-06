Doctors Removes Sickle Stuck 1.5 Inches Deep Into Man's Brain

Doctors at the civic-run Sion hospital in Mumbai have successfully removed a sickle-like sharp tool lodged in the skull of a man following an alleged assault after performing an emergency surgery, the BMC stated on Monday.

A photograph of the man with a 'koyta' (sharp-edged, curved tool similar to a sickle) embedded in his head has gone viral on social media, prompting the civic body to issue updates about the incident that occurred recently.

The civic body stated that the patient was brought to the casualty department of Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, also known as Sion Hospital, in the early hours of May 2 after being attacked with a coconut-cutting sickle.

He was conscious, alert, and showed no neurological deficit at the time of admission, according to the release.

The injured man was immediately shifted to the trauma ICU, where detailed medical and radiological examinations revealed that the weapon had penetrated the left side of his skull and entered nearly 1.5 inches into the brain.

A team led by neurosurgeon Dr Batuk Diora, along with anaesthetists under Dr Shweta Mambre, performed an emergency surgery and successfully removed the embedded weapon from his head.

"The operation was successful, and the patient is currently conscious and undergoing treatment in the trauma ICU. His condition is stable and showing signs of steady improvement," the release said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)