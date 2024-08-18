Woman Doctor Assaulted By Drunk Patient, His Relatives At Mumbai Hospital

A woman resident doctor was allegedly assaulted by a patient and his relatives, who were all in an inebriated state, at Mumbai's Sion Hospital on Sunday morning, doctors said. This comes amid growing outrage over the horrific rape-murder of a trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital that sent shockwaves across the country.

Resident doctors said the attack took place at the hospital at around 3.30 am when the doctor was on duty in the ward.

The accused patient came to the hospital with injuries on his face and while he was being treated, his relatives abused and threatened the doctor.

The group of 5-6 drunk men along with the patient then physically assaulted her. She sustained injuries while trying to defend herself, they said.

"This is an incident of 3:30 in the morning today where a patient and some of his relatives reached the hospital in a drunk condition and got into a fight with the woman resident doctor. It is a matter of great concern that this is happening in Mumbai," Dr Akshay More, head of BMC MARD told NDTV.

Then, the patient and his family fled the scene.

The doctor is currently giving her statement at Sion Police Station and a First Information Report (FIR) is being filed.

Doctors of BMC MARD, an association representing the resident doctors of Sion Hospital, who also reached the police station said the "alarming incident highlights a significant security failure." "Our doctors safety is non-negotiable. This situation requires immediate attention and implementation of strict security measures in all hospitals," they added.