Mumbai Doctor Arrested For Car Accident Inside Sion Hospital

The accident happened on Friday night when the woman was leaving the hospital

A senior doctor of Mumbai's civic-run Sion hospital was arrested today after a car allegedly driven by him knocked down and killed a 60-year-old woman on the hospital's premises.

Rajesh C Dere, professor and head of the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, was arrested in connection with the accident that took place on Friday night, a police official said.

Dr Dere's car allegedly hit Rubeda Sheikh at gate number 7 near the OPD building inside Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, also known as Sion Hospital. She died of her injuries during treatment.

The doctor allegedly did not stop after hitting her. The police scanned CCTV footage to confirm it was the doctor's car that knocked her down, the official said.

The senior doctor has been charged under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections, and further probe is on, he said.

