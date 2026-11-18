Built around 1939 to shelter Hajj pilgrims on South Mumbai's Pakmodia Street, the Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana was meant to be a temporary resting place.

But over five decades it had been hollowed out from inside and turned into a nerve centre of the fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim.

Today, with bulldozers of Mumbai's civic body BMC preparing to flatten the last 10 rooms on the first floor and a disputed ground floor 'prayer hall', the crumbling Bhendi Bazaar structure which needs to be razed for a road project still stands as an artifact of underworld folklore.

There's also a multi-cornered legal battle over the property to decide the owner.

The public charity guesthouse first saw a police head constable's son enter as a tenant, only to stay on as an "occupier". That was how the building began its journey into becoming the 'office' of D-Company, a term used to refer to Dawood Ibrahim's criminal network.

Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar initially lived on the second floor of the musafirkhana with his parents - head constable Ibrahim Kaskar and Amina Bi, alongside his siblings.

As Dawood Ibrahim's influence in the Mumbai underworld grew through the late 1970s and 1980s, tenancy completely vanished because he had captured the place and taken over the entire second floor. The pilgrim lodge owned by the Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana Trust became his house, office and de facto HQ.

No paperwork has ever been found that entitles him the place. Official government agency records and legal documents indicated that neither Dawood Ibrahim nor a single member of the Kaskar family held a scrap of formal registration or proof of ownership.

The criminal network ruled from Pakmodia Street purely on the strength of illegal occupation, as 32 commercial shops on the ground floor and 19 residential units on the upper storeys remained occupied by regular tenants and shopkeepers. The building was also used to store smuggling contraband.

Even after Dawood Ibrahim fled India in 1986, his aides remained active in the building and the second-floor office later became one of the hubs where the conspiracy for the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts was hatched.

After the 1993 bombings, Maharashtra began a long, slow effort to take the building out of the Kaskar family's illegal control. Dawood Ibrahim's mother Amina Bi and other family members continued to live there. His brother, Iqbal Kaskar, reportedly used the premises in later years before a court under provisions of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) attached the second floor portion that had been under Dawood Ibrahim's control.

Between 1998 and 2018, the Centre also moved to confiscate the family's assets under the Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators Act (SAFEMA).

Amina Bi and Dawood Ibrahim's sister, Haseena Parkar, fought the seizure orders from the Delhi High Court all the way to the Supreme Court, which finally dismissed their petition in April 2018 and ordered the government to seize their Mumbai properties.

While the state battled the Kaskars over rooms they never owned, the rightful owner of the building, the Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana Trust, got approval from the charity commissioner in November 2015 to sell the ageing structure for Rs 1.10 crore to Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT), according to Bombay High Court documents.

SBUT has been carrying out the massive Bhendi Bazaar cluster redevelopment programme.

Though the sale closed one chapter of the building's history, it drew the BMC's attention and the civic body classified the structure under the 'C-1' category as extremely dilapidated and dangerous. The high court in August 2020 granted permission to pull it down.

Over the next few years, the civic body evacuated the upper floors and tore down the primary first- and second-floor residential sections where Dawood Ibrahim once lived and operated.

The ground floor remained standing until the BMC sent a notice on November 16 to inform about the impending final demolition of the remaining 10 first-floor rooms as well as the ground floor space. The demolition was needed to meet road-widening requirements and remove the dangerous structure.

But residents protested and pointed out that the ground floor was not just a "prayer hall" as classified by the BMC. The civic body's notice called the space a "prayer hall" and ordered worshippers to relocate to an alternative site.

The residents, shopkeepers and the Maharashtra Waqf Board maintain that it is a mosque and an endowed Waqf property that could never have been legally sold to SBUT in the first place. This objection took the sale challenge all the way to the Supreme Court, even though the Waqf Tribunal had previously declared the building a non-Waqf property.

Tenants and those managing the ground floor space have cited continuous possession to claim a right to permanent space in the redeveloped cluster.

Backing the residents, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan called the civic action illegal. "Issuing this notice despite stay orders from the Supreme Court and the Waqf Tribunal is illegal. This is a 140-year-old mosque. You cannot simply bring a bulldozer to a site just because you identify it as a mosque. We are merely requesting 15 days to present our legal case, and we will ensure that strict action is taken against these arbitrary officials," Pathan said.

Congress MLA Amin Patel alleged the BMC and the trust conspired to demolish the prayer site. Patel told NDTV the residents do not oppose the trust's development initiatives but since a dispute is pending before the Waqf Tribunal, taking any unilateral action without hearing both sides is entirely wrong.