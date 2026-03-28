Rs 10 Crore Credited Due To Bank Error, Woman Says 'Not Mine, Take It Back'

A farmer's wife from Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh has won widespread praise after she discovered nearly Rs 10 crore had mysteriously appeared in her bank account and refused to withdraw even a single rupee until the matter was resolved.

Rita, wife of Parasbhan Baheliya, a resident of Devganj village in the Bichwan area, lives with her family and earns her livelihood through farming. On the occasion of Ashtami during Navratri, she visited her local bank to withdraw money but was unable to do so due to the branch being closed. She then went to a nearby ATM and checked her balance, only to be left stunned by what she saw.

Her account with Bank of India showed a balance of Rs 9,99,49,588, nearly ten crore rupees. Unable to believe her eyes, she checked the balance a second time at another ATM and recorded a video of the screen, which has since gone viral on social media.

Despite the enormous sum showing in her account, Rita did not attempt to withdraw any money. She also firmly told her family members not to touch the funds until the situation had been properly explained. Neighbours and locals have since praised her for her exceptional honesty.

When Rita and her family went to the bank to report the matter, they found the branch shut for a public holiday. The manager of the Bank of India's Karimganj branch, Rishikant Pandey, later said the incident was most likely caused by a technical error or a transaction fault and assured that the matter would be investigated and resolved once the branch reopened.

The incident has become a talking point across the region, with many people on social media commending Rita for her integrity at a time when her family had every opportunity to misuse the funds.