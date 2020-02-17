Rs 65 Lakh WIN WIN Lottery Result Of Kerala Lotteries Today. Details Here

WIN WIN lottery result: Kerala Lotteries will release the WIN WIN Lottery results at keralalotteries.com.

WIN WIN lottery result: Lottery department of Kerala government will release the WIN WIN Lottery results today. The WIN WIN lottery result will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries, a state government enterprises. The draw for today's lottery results will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. This weekly lottery carries a first prize of Rs 6,500,000 or Rs 65 lakh and the first prize of last week's WIN WIN lottery was drawn to ticket number WO 800754, which was sold at Malappuram district. The results will be released at keralalotteries.com.

This lottery also carries a second prize of Rs 1,000,000 or Rs 10 lakh and also a third prize of Rs 1 lakh.

WIN WIN lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' WIN WIN Lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the WIN WIN lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Apart from WIN WIN, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Sthree Sakthi, Pournami, Karunya, Nirmal, Karunya Plus and Akshaya.

Yesterday, Kerala government released the Pournami lottery results.

Day before yesterday, Kerala Lotteries released the Karunya lottery results.

According to the official Kerala Lotteries result statement, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000, WIN WIN lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Next WIN WIN lottery draw will be held on February 17, 2020, an official statement from the Kerala Lotteries said earlier.

