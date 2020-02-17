Sikkim's Dear Respect Morning Lottery Result Released. Check Here

Sikkim lottery live: Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Morning results are available at sikkimlotteries.com.

Dear Morning result: Sikkim Lotteries, a state government establishment, has released the Dear Respect Morning lottery results today (February 17, 2020). The first prize of Rs 1 crore of Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Respect Morning lottery result has been awarded to ticket number 87H 28291. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount, according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website of the state lotteries. The Sikkim Lottery live broadcast for the next (afternoon) draw will be available at 3.45 pm on the official portal. The Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Respect Morning results have been released on the official portal of the state lottery at sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim Lotteries sold these tickets were for Rs 6.

Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Love Morning lottery results yesterday.

The first prize of Rs 1 crore of Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Love Morning lottery result has been awarded to ticket number 67H 27268.

Apart from Dear Respect Morning and Dear Love Morning, Sikkim Lotteries runs schemes like Dear Treasure Morning, Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Cherished Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Respect Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

The consolation prize has been awarded to ticket number 28291 (remaining all serials).

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Respect Morning lottery drawn today

(Visit the official portal given above and click on the PDF file link given on the homepage to access the Sikkim lottery results)

In a related development, Kerala government released the Pournami lottery results yesterday.

The draw for today's WIN WIN lottery results will held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

