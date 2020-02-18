Kerala Lotteries' Rs 70 Lakh Sthree Sakthi Lottery Result Soon. Details Here

Sthree Sakthi lottery result: Kerala Lotteries will release the results at keralalotteries.com.

Sthree Sakthi lottery result: Lottery department of Kerala government will announce the Sthree Sakthi lottery results today. The Sthree Sakthi lottery result will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries, a state government enterprises, at keralalotteries.com. The draw for today's lottery results will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. This weekly lottery carries a first prize of Rs 7,000,000 or Rs 70 lakh and last week, the first prize was drawn to ticket number SN 202108, which was sold at Kannur district. This lottery also carries a second prize of Rs 500,000 or Rs 5 lakh and a third prize of Rs 5,000.

Sthree Sakthi lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Sthree Sakthi Lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Sthree Sakthi lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Apart from Sthree Sakthi, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like WIN WIN, Pournami, Karunya, Nirmal, Karunya Plus and Akshaya.

Yesterday, Kerala government released the WIN WIN lottery results.

Day before yesterday, Kerala Lotteries released the Pournami lottery results.

According to the official Kerala Lotteries result statement, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000, WIN WIN lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Next Sthree Sakthi lottery draw will be held on February 18, 2020, an official statement from the Kerala Lotteries said last week.

