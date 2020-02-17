Nagaland Lotteries' Dear Evening Results Announced. Details Here

Nagaland lottery result will be released online at nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland lottery result: The Director, Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, PR Hill Junction, Kohima, will release the Nagaland Lotteries' results today on the official portal. The Nagaland lottery results will be released online at nagalandlotteries.com. However, according to a Lottery Sambad result report, the Nagaland Lotteries' Dear Flamingo Evening results have been announced and the first prize of Rs 1 crore has been awarded to ticket number 36E 80527. Ticket holders of Nagaland Lotteries' Dear Flamingo Evening lottery may check the results officially when the results are published at the government portal.

The winning ticket of Nagaland Lotteries' Dear Flamingo Evening lottery was sold by Suman Lottery Agency, Siliguri.

The Dear Flamingo Evening lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 and it has been awarded to ticket number 80527 (remaining all serials).

The Dear Flamingo Evening lottery scheme also has various other prizes like second prize for Rs 9,000, third prize for Rs 500, fourth prize for Rs 250 and a fifth prize for Rs 120.

In a related development, Lottery department of Kerala government has released the WIN WIN Lottery results today. The WIN WIN lottery result has been released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries, a state government enterprises. This weekly lottery carries a first prize of Rs 6,500,000 or Rs 65 lakh and the first prize has been drawn to ticket number WJ 508139, which was sold at Thrissure district. The results have been released at keralalotteries.com.

Also, Sikkim Lotteries, a state government establishment, has released the Dear Respect Morning lottery results today and the first prize of Rs 1 crore has been awarded to ticket number 87H 28291. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount, according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website of the state lotteries.

