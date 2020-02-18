Sikkim Lotteries Releases Dear Admire Morning Lottery Result. Details Here

Dear Morning result: Sikkim Lotteries released the results at sikkimlotteries.com.

Dear Morning result: Sikkim Lotteries has released the Dear Admire Morning lottery results today (February 18, 2020). The first prize of Rs 1 crore of Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Admire Morning lottery result has been awarded to ticket number 90C 38818. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount, according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website of the state lotteries. The Sikkim Lottery live broadcast for the next (afternoon) draw will be available at 3.45 pm on the official portal. The Sikkim Lotteries, a state government establishment, released the Dear Admire Morning results on the official portal of the state lottery at sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim Lotteries sold these tickets were for Rs 6.

Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Respect Morning lottery results yesterday and Dear Love Morning lottery results day before.

The first prize of Rs 1 crore of this week's Dear Respect Morning lottery result has been awarded to ticket number 87H 28291.

The first prize of Rs 1 crore of last Dear Love Morning lottery result has been awarded to ticket number 67H 27268.

Apart from Dear Admire Morning, Sikkim Lotteries runs schemes like Dear Love Morning, Dear Treasure Morning, Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Respect Morning, Dear Cherished Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Admire Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

The consolation prize has been awarded to ticket number 38818 (remaining all serials).

(Visit the official portal given above and click on the PDF file link given on the homepage to access the Sikkim lottery results)

In a related development, Kerala government released the WIN WIN lottery results yesterday.

The draw for today's Sthree Sakthi lottery results will held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

