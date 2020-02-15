Karunya Lottery Result: Rs 1 Crore Kerala Lottery Result Today. Details Here

Karunya lottery result will be released on the official portal of Kerala Lotteries @ keralalotteries.com.

Karunya lottery result: Kerala government's Lotteries department will announce the Karunya Lottery results today. The Karunya lottery result will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries. The draw for today's lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. This weekly lottery carries a first prize of Rs 10,000,000 or Rs 1 crore. Last week, the first prize of Karunya lottery was awarded to ticket number KA 478912, which was sold at Ernakulam district. A second prize of Rs 1,000,000 or Rs 10 lakh was awarded to ticket number KB 348099 sold at Thrissur district. The results will be available at keralalotteries.com.

Yesterday, Kerala government released the Nirmal lottery results.

The Nirmal Lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 6,000,000 or Rs 60 lakh.

Day before yesterday, Kerala Lotteries released the Karunya Plus lottery results.

According to the official Kerala Lotteries result statement, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Karunya lottery also has a third prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000, this lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Next Karunya lottery draw will be held on February 15, 2020, according to a statement from Kerala Lotteries.

Karunya lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Karunya Lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Karunya lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Apart from Karunya, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Nirmal, Karunya Plus and Akshaya.

