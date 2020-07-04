Karunya Lottery Result For Rs 80 Lakh From Kerala Lotteries Today; Details Here

Karunya result: The Kerala Lottery results will be released atkeralalotteries.com.

Kerala lottery result: Kerala State Lotteries of Kerala government will announce the Karunya lottery result today. The Kerala Lottery result of Nirmal Weekly lottery results was released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries yesterday. The draw for Kerala Lotteries will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram today evening. The Kerala Lottery results will be released at keralalotteries.com.

The Karunya lottery carries a a first prize of Rs 8,000,000 or 80 lakh.

The Kerala Lottery result of Karunya Plus weekly scheme was released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the draw for Kerala Lotteries' Akshaya Lottery was held at Gorky Bhavan after the Kerala State Lotteries resumed its normal business which was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown announced in the country.

According to a statement from the Kerala Lotteries, next Nirmal Lottery draw will be held on July 10, 2020 at Gorky Bhavan.

According to the official Akshaya Lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, a Government of Kerala enterprise, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Apart from Karunya, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Nirmal, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Karunya and Karunya Plus.

In a related development yesterday, Sikkim State Lotteries, which also resumed its normal lottery draw process after the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown released various lottery results last week. The morning lottery of Sikkim Lotteries carries a first prize of Rs 1 crore and prize is including super prize amount, according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website.

