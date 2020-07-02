Karunya Plus Lottery Result Form Kerala Lotteries Today. Details Here

Kerala lottery result: Karunya Plus lottery results will be available at keralalotteries.com.

Karunya Plus result: Kerala Lotteries will release the Karunya Plus lottery result today. The Kerala State Lotteries, an establishment working under the state finance department, has started its normal draw process from July 1 and it released the Akshaya lottery results on Wednesday. The Kerala Lotteries completed its backlog draws with Summer bumper lottery held on Friday. This Karunya Plus lottery ticket carries a first prize of Rs 80 lakh and a second prize of Rs 10 lakh. Kerala lottery results will be released by the evening for Karunya Plus.

The live draw for Kerala Lotteries' Karunya Plus lottery result will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala Lotteries will publish the Karunya Plus lottery results online at keralalotteries.com, the official portal of state lotteries.

Karunya Plus ticket was sold for Rs 40.

The Kerala Lotteries also run weekly lotteries like WIN WIN, Nirmal, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya, and Akshaya apart from the bumper schemes. The establishment has stopped the Pournami scheme for now. The draw for Pournami used to be held on Sundays.

The daily lotteries are sold for first prizes ranging from Rs 70 lakh to Rs 80 lakh now.

Karunya Plus lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Karunya Plus Lottery results:

Step 1 : Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2 : Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3 : On next page click on the Karunya Plus lottery results link

Step 4 : Check for your number on the next page open

Karunya Plus lottery results: Direct link

Check the Karunya Plus lottery results from the direct link provided here:

Karunya Plus lottery result direct link

"With the draw of Kerala Summer bumper, the Kerala State Lotteries has completed all the draws which were postponed due to the lockdown. Now from July 1, draws will be held on all days except Sundays," Anil Bhasker, Publicity Officer, Directorate of State Lotteries, said on last Friday.

"In the beginning, 65 lakh tickets will be printed for each daily lotteries. Distribution for one week's tickets have already started. The State lotteries had been printing more than 96 lakh tickets before the lockdown," he added.

First prize of Rs 6 crores of Kerala Summer bumper lottery has been awarded to a ticket sold in Palakkad. This lottery also carries five second prizes of Rs 25 lakh which will be awarded to 5 tickets.

Click here for more Lottery Results News