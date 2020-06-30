Kerala Lotteries' Akshaya Lottery Draw Soon. Details Here

Kerala lottery result: Kerala Lotteries will release Akshaya lottery results at keralalotteries.com.

Kerala lottery result: Kerala Lotteries will release the Akshaya lottery result (for AK 452 ticket) on Wednesday. An official from Kerala State Lotteries had confirmed to NDTV that the normal lottery activities of the establishment will resume from July 1. The Kerala Lotteries completed its backlog draws with Summuer bumper lottery held on Friday. This Akshaya lottery AK 452 ticket carries a first prize of Rs 70 lakh and a second prize of Rs 5 lakh.

The live draw for Kerala Lotteries' Akshaya Lottery result will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

The Kerala Lotteries, an establishment working under the Kerala Finance department, will release Akshaya lottery results online at keralalotteries.com, the official portal of state lotteries.

The Kerala Lotteries also run weekly lotteries like WIN WIN, Nirmal, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya, Pournami and Karunya Plus apart from the bumper schemes.

The daily lotteries are sold for first prizes ranging from Rs 65 lakh to 1 crore.

"With the draw of Kerala Summer bumper, the Kerala State Lotteries has completed all the draws which were postponed due to the lockdown. Now from July 1, draws will be held on all days except Sundays," Anil Bhasker, Publicity Officer, Directorate of State Lotteries, said on last Friday.

"In the beginning, 65 lakh tickets will be printed for each daily lotteries. Distribution for one week's tickets have already started. The State lotteries had been printing more than 96 lakh tickets before the lockdown," he added.

First prize of Rs 6 crores of Kerala Summer bumper lottery has been awarded to a ticket sold in Palakkad. This lottery also carries five second prizes of Rs 25 lakh which will be awarded to 5 tickets.