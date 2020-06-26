Kerala Lotteries' Summer Bumper Result Today: Live Updates

Kerala Summer bumper lottery result 2020 will be released online soon @ keralalotteries.com

Kerala Lotteries will start the draw for Summer bumper lottery anytime soon. Kerala Summer bumper lottery has a first prize of Rs 6 crore. According to a Kerala State Lotteries official, the draw will start from 3 pm and the Summer lottery results will be announced by 5 pm in the evening. This lottery also carries five second prizes of Rs 25 lakh which will be awarded to 5 tickets. The live draw for Summer bumper will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Lotteries, an establishment working under the Kerala Finance department, will release the bumper results online at keralalotteries.com, the official portal of state lotteries. The Kerala Lotteries also run weekly lotteries like WIN WIN, Nirmal, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya, Pournami and Karunya Plus apart from the bumper schemes. The daily lotteries are sold for first prizes ranging from Rs 65 lakh to 1 crore.

Kerala Summer bumper lottery result 2020: Live updates

On the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries, a pdf file will be uploaded with the results details. Those who have bought the Kerala Summer bumper tickets may check the results from the file uploaded there.

The live draw of Kerala Summer bumper results will be available on four television channels: Kaumudi, Kairali, Jeevan and Jaihind. Tune in to these channels to watch the broadcast.