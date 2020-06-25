Kerala Summer Bumper Lottery Result For Rs 6 Crore Soon. Details Here

Summer bumper result 2020: Kerala Summer bumper results will be released online at keralalotteries.com

Summer bumper lottery result: Kerala Lotteries will release the Kerala Summer bumper lottery results on June 26. First prize Kerala Summer bumper draw is Rs 6 crore while five second prizes of Rs 25 lakh will be awarded to 5 tickets. The Summer bumper tickets are sold for Rs 200 and the draw will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala bumper results will be released online at keralalotteries.com, the official portal of state lotteries. The live draw of this lottery will be broadcast on four television channels; Kaumudi, Kairali, Jeevan and Jaihind.

Live draw for the Kerala Summer bumper will start from 3.00 pm and the final results will be released online by 5 pm, an official from the Kerala State Lotteries told NDTV.

Kerala Lotteries' normal operations after the lockdown will start from July 1 with the Akshaya scheme.

After the Kerala lottery draw was stopped due to the preventive measures installed in the state to arrest the spread of coronavirus cases in Kerala, the State Lotteries' department resumed the operations recently for the tickets released before the lockdown.

On Tuesday, the department released Pournami lottery results.

Kerala bumper results: Where to check

Kerala Summer bumper results will be released at keralalotteries.com. This is the official website of Kerala Lotteries.

Kerala bumper results: How to check

On the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries, a pdf file will be uploaded with the results details. Those who have bought the Kerala Summer bumper tickets may check the results from the file uploaded there.

Kerala bumper results: How to claim the prize

According an official lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Along with the seasonal bumper lotteries like Kerala Christmas bumper lottery and Kerala Summer bumper lottery, the Kerala Lotteries also run weekly lotteries like WIN WIN, Nirmal, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya, Pournami and Karunya Plus. These lotteries are sold for first prizes ranging from Rs 65 lakh to 1 crore.

