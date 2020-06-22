Pournami Lottery Result For RN 436 Soon From Kerala Lotteries. Details Here

Kerala lottery result: Pournami lottery will be available at keralalotteries.com.

Pournami lottery result: Kerala Lotteries, a Kerala Government enterprises working under the finance ministry, will release the Pournami lottery results (for lottery RN-436) on June 23, 2020, i.e, on Tuesday. The Kerala lottery results are being released tomorrow for a draw which was earlier scheduled for March 29, 2020. The Kerala Lotteries had postponed all the draws and ticket sales in the state due to the preventive measures taken to arrest the spread of coronavirus. The Kerala lottery result for the Pournami lottery can be accessed from the official portal of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Lotteries released the Nirmal lottery results on Friday.

The Pournami lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 8,000,000 or Rs 80 lakh and it was awarded to a ticket sold in Malappuram district last time. A second prize of Rs 1,000,000 or Rs 10 lakh was awarded to a ticket sold in Kozhikode.

The draw for tomorrow's Kerala lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Pournami lottery result: Direct link

Check the Pournami lottery results from the direct link provided here:

Pournami lottery results' direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

Pournami lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Pournami lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Pournami lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Apart from Pournami, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Karunya Plus, Karunya, Nirmal, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi and WIN WIN.

Pournami lottery result: When to collect the prize money?

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.



Click here for more Lottery Results News