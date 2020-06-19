Nirmal Lottery Result For NR 166 Today. Details Here

Nirmal lottery result for NR 166 today at Kerala Lottery Results website (keralalotteries.com)

Kerala lottery result: Nirmal lottery results of Kerala Lotteries will be released today. The Kerala lottery results for the Nirmal lottery tickets (NR 166) will be published for a draw which was earlier scheduled for March 27, 2020. The Kerala State Lotteries, a Kerala Government enterprises working under the finance ministry, had postponed all the draws and ticket sales in the state due to the CIVID-19 situation. The Kerala lottery result for the Nirmal lottery can be accessed from the official portal of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com.

The Nirmal lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 7,000,000 or Rs 70 lakh and the first prize was awarded to ticket number NP 861787. This ticket was sold in Thiruvananthapuram district.

A second prize of Rs 1,000,000 or Rs 10 lakh was drawn to NS 533468 which was sold in Malappuram.

This week, the Kerala lotteries has also released the Karunya Plus lottery results.

The draw for Kerala lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

When the lottery draw activities of Kerala Lotteries gets back to normal, next Akshaya lottery draw will be held on July 1, 2020 at Gorkhy Bhavan, near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram and next Karunya Plus draw will be held on June 2, 2020.

Next Nirmal lottery draw is expected to be held on June 3.

The tickets are sold for Rs 40.

Nirmal lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Nirmal lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Nirmal lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Nirmal Plus lottery results: Direct link

Check the Nirmal results from the direct link provided here:

Karunya Plus lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

Apart from Nirmal, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Sthree Sakthi, Karunya, Karunya Plus, Akshaya, WIN WIN and Pournami.

