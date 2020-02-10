Kerala New Year-Christmas Bumper Lottery Results For Rs 12 Crore Soon. Details Here

Kerala bumper lottery result: Kerala Christmas results will be released online at keralalotteries.com.

Kerala bumper lottery result: Kerala Lotteries will release the Kerala Christmas bumper lottery results today. The Kerala bumper lottery worth Rs 12 crore will be released soon on the official website. According to an official from the Kerala Lotteries, a Kerala state government enterprises, the draw for the Kerala Christmas lottery or Kerala Christmas bumper lottery is currently going on and the results can be expected by 4.00 pm today. The Kerala bumper results will be released online at keralalotteries.com, the official portal of the state lotteries.

The draw for Kerala Lotteries' Christmas bumper is currently being held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

The ticket prize for Kerala Christmas bumber was Rs 200. This lottery also carries a second prize of Rs 50 lakh and a third prize of Rs 10 lakh.

Along with the seasonal bumper lotteries like Kerala Christmas bumper lottery, the Kerala Lotteries also run weekly lotteries like WIN WIN, Nirmal, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya, Pournami and Karunya Plus. These lotteries are sold for first prizes ranging from Rs 65 lakh to 1 crore.

Today, the Kerala state lotteries will conduct the draw for the WIN WIN lottery in the evening for Rs 65 lakh.

Kerala bumper results: Where to check

Kerala Christmas bumper results will be announced by 4.00 pm today at keralalotteries.com

Kerala Christmas bumper results will be released online on the official portal of the state lotteries at keralalotteries.com.

Kerala bumper results: When to check

According to an official the results will be uploaded on the official portal at 4.00 pm today.

Kerala bumper results: How to check

On the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries, a pdf file will be uploaded with the results details. Those who have bought the Kerala Christmas bumber tickets may check the results from the file uploaded there.

