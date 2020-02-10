Kerala Lotteries To Release WIN WIN Lottery Results Today. Details Here

WIN WIN result: The Kerala Lottery results will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Kerala Lottery result: Kerala State Lotteries will announce the WIN WIN lottery results today. The Kerala Lottery result of WIN WIN lottery will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries, a state government enterprise. The draw for Kerala Lotteries will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram today evening. The WIN WIN lottery carries a first prize of Rs 6,500,000 (or 65 Lakh). The Kerala Lottery results will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Last week, the first prize of WIN WIN lottery was drawn to ticket number WC 813960, which was sold at Kollam district.

The draw for Kerala Lotteries' Pournami lottery was held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram yesterday. The first prize of Rs 70 lakh was awarded to ticket number RH 457478, which was sold at Pathanamthitta district.

The draw for Kerala Lotteries' Nirmal lottery was held at Gorky Bhavan on Friday. The first prize was awarded to ticket number NX 347268, which was sold at Kannur district.

Recently, the draw for Kerala Lotteries' Karunya Plus was held at Gorky Bhavan and the first prize of Rs 7,000,000 was drawn to ticket number PF 584995 which was also sold at Kannur district.

According to a statement from the Kerala Lotteries, next WIN WIN Lottery draw will be held on February 10, 2020 at Gorky Bhavan.

According to an official Kerala lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, a Government of Kerala enterprise, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Apart from WIN WIN, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Nirmal, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya, Pournami and Karunya Plus.

Click here for more news on Lottery Results