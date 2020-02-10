Kerala Lotteries' Rs 12 Crore Christmas-New Year Bumper Result Out. Check Here

Kerala Christmas-New Year bumper result has been released online at keralalotteries.com.

Kerala bumper result: Kerala Lotteries has released the Kerala Christmas-New Year bumper lottery results today. The Kerala bumper lottery result worth Rs 12 crore (first prize) has been released on the official website at keralalotteries.com. Kerala Lotteries, a Kerala state government enterprises, held the draw for the Kerala Christmas lottery or Kerala Christmas bumper lottery today at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The first prize of Rs 12 crore has been awarded to ticket number ST 269609 which was sold at Wayanad district. The Kerala bumper result has been released online at keralalotteries.com.

The ticket prize for Kerala Christmas bumper was Rs 200.

The second prize of Rs 50 lakh of Kerala Christmas-New Year bumper has been drawn to following 10 tickets:

CH 211517 (Thiruvananthapuram)

RI 225292 (Thiruvananthapuram)

ST 108949 (Palakkad)

MA 383581 (Alappuzha)

SN 259502 (Idukki)

EW 217398 (Alappuzha)

YE 201260 (Thiruvananthapuram)

AR 236435 (Kannur)

BM 265478 (Malappuram)

PR 164533 (Kasargode)

The third prize of Rs 10 lakh of Kerala Christmas-New Year bumper has been drawn to following 10 tickets:

CH 360978 (Malappuram)

RI 157718 (Kottayam)

ST 377870 (Ernakulam)

MA 381495 (Kasargode)

SN 356423 (Ernakulam)

EW 254700 (Thrissur)

YE 313826 (Kottayam)

AR 297539 (Thrissur)

BM 187520 (Alappuzha)

PR 289380 (Thiruvananthapuram)

Along with the seasonal bumper lotteries like Kerala Christmas bumper lottery, the Kerala Lotteries also run weekly lotteries like WIN WIN, Nirmal, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya, Pournami and Karunya Plus. These lotteries are sold for first prizes ranging from Rs 65 lakh to 1 crore.

Kerala bumper result: Everything you need to know

Here are the important points to know about Kerala bumper result of Christmas lottery:

Kerala bumper results: Where to check

Kerala Christmas bumper results have been announced at keralalotteries.com. This is the official website of Kerala Lotteries.

Kerala bumper results: How to check

On the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries, a pdf file has been uploaded with the results details. Those who have bought the Kerala Christmas bumper tickets may check the results from the file uploaded there.

Kerala bumper results: How to claim the prize

According an official lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

