Kerala Lotteries To Announce Rs 60 Lakh Nirmal Lottery Result Today. Details Here

Nirmal Lottery result to be released on the official portal of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com.

Lottery result: Kerala Lotteries, a Kerala government enterprises, will announce the Nirmal Lottery results today. The Kerala Lottery result of Nirmal weekly scheme will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. The draw for Kerala Lotteries' Nirmal lottery will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram today. This weekly lottery carries a first prize of Rs 6,000,000. Yesterday, Kerala government released the Karunya Plus Lottery results.

Karunya Plus weekly lottery carries a first prize of Rs 7,000,000 and it has been awarded to ticket number PF 584995 yesterday. The winning Karunya Plus lottery ticket was sold at Kannur district.

Last week, the first prize of Nirmal lottery was awarded to ticket number NC 846095 which was sold at Kollam district.

A second prize of Rs 500,000/ was awarded to ticket number NC 938462 sold at Alappuzha.

A third prize of Rs 100,000 has been given to 12 different tickets sold at various districts in Kerala.

Next Nirmal lottery draw will be held on February 7, 2020 at Gorky Bhavan, according to an official notification from the Kerala Lotteries.

According to the official Akshaya Lottery result statement released by the Kerala Lotteries, a Government of Kerala enterprise, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Apart from Nirmal, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Karunya and Karunya Plus.

In a related development recently, Sikkim State Lotteries has released the Dear Treasure Morning lottery results and the first prize of Rs 1 crore has been awarded to ticket number 56G 13600. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website.

