Sikkim Lotteries Releases Dear Treasure Morning Lottery Results

Morning lottery results: Sikkim lottery results are available at sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim Lottery today live: Sikkim State Lotteries has released the Dear Treasure Morning lottery results today (February 7, 2020). The first prize of Rs 1 crore of Sikkim Lotteries Dear Treasure Morning lottery result has been awarded to ticket number 56G 13600. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website. The Sikkim Lottery live broadcast for the afternoon draw will be available at 3.45 pm at the official portal. The Sikkim lottery results can be accessed from the official portal, sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Respect Morning lottery results yesterday (February 6) and the first prize of Rs 1 crore was awarded to ticket number 84C 43928..

Apart from Dear Treasure Morning, Sikkim Lotteries runs schemes like Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Respect Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Cherished Morning, Dear Love Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Treasure Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

The consolation prize has been awarded to ticket number 13600 (remaining all serials).

Dear Cherished Morning lottery of Sikkim Lottery also has a second prize of Rs 9000, third prize of Rs 500, fourth prize of Rs 250 and a fifth prize of Rs 120.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Precious Morning lottery drawn today

(Visit the official portal given above and click on the PDF file link given on the homepage to access the Sikkim lottery results)

Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Admire Morning lottery results on February 4) and the first prize of Rs 1 crore was awarded to ticket number 52C 18364.

In a related development, Kerala government released the Karunya Plus results yesterday.

The draw for today's Nirmal lottery results will held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Click here for more news on Lottery Results